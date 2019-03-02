Damian Brezinski: Using medicine and music to ‘Keep the Beat Alive’ (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I had worked a lot in the music industry,” he says. “Until then, literally at that moment, I’d kept the fact that I was a doctor away from the people I worked with in the music industry because, frankly, it hurts your credibility in music. People assumed you were some type of dabbler or diletante just kind of hobbying. I didn’t want to be ‘a good musician for a doctor’. I didn’t want to be ‘a good music producer for a doctor’. I wanted to be a good music producer, so I kept it quite secret. I had to explain to Chris ‘Well, we never discussed my day job, but I’m an interventional cardiologist at NHRMC and you’re having a heart attack’.”