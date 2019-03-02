CB McGrath discusses Seahawks struggles

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Even though the 2018-19 UNCW men’s basketball season has been filled with more losses then wins, coach CB McGrath is still trying to stay positive.
“It hasn’t been an easy year by any means,” said McGrath “You know the guys have been competing in practice every day and have a good attitude and that’s all you can hope.”
Saturday the Seahawks (9-21, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association) close out the regular season at the College of Charleston (22-9, 11-6 CAA).
McGrath and the team are making the trip south with a little extra motivation.
“Obviously we want to win the game at Charleston and spoil Brantley’s senior night and other guys,” said McGrath. “Our guys understand that because we let someone spoil our senior night.”
Coming into Saturday’s match-up with the Cougars the Seahawks are in last place in the CAA standings.
“We have to play the first day,” said McGrath. “There is no difference between seventh, eight, ninth or tenth you have to play the first day. It is what it is we have to play someone on that Saturday and when we find out who that is we’ll prepare for that.”
