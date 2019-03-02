Boiling Spring Lakes infrastructure rebuilding continues with next road repair to begin Monday

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WECT) - Infrastructure rebuilding continues in the City of Boiling Spring Lakes after Hurricane Florence, and the next project is the permanent repair of three breaks on South Shore Drive.
Beginning Monday, March 4th, crews will begin several weeks of construction on South Shore Drive.
The city has asked residents to avoid this road over the next few weeks due to the construction.
“While the road will be open to one-way traffic, delays can be expected while these permanent repairs are made,” according to a post on the city’s website. “The only time the road will be closed will be when paving work is undertaken.”
Carmichael Construction Company, Inc., is the contractor conducting the repairs.
Repairs to Pine Lake Detour Roads, including Nassau, Queens and Pine Lake Road, are still pending, according to an update from the city.
The Samford Dam construction is expected to begin December 2019 and be completed October 2020.
The total cost of the four dams is estimated at $17.8 million.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.