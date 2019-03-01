Woman allegedly drowned 15-year-old daughter’s newborn son ‘to prevent family shame’

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO/CNN) - Three people in California are facing charges after a woman killed her own newborn grandson, then enlisted the help of her husband and nephew to dispose of the body.
Court documents say that in November, 43-year-old Beant Dhillon found her then 15-year-old daughter in the bathroom giving birth. She allegedly took the child just hours after his birth and drowned it “to prevent family shame” according to police.
She was in court Thursday facing charges that included murder. She pleaded not guilty.
Documents say Dhillon gave her grandson's body to her husband, 47-year-old Jagsir Singh, who placed the remains in a plastic bag.
Singh then gave baby to Dhillon's nephew, 23-year-old Bakshinderpal Singh Mann, who buried the baby in the backyard.
Police said the teen victim notified school officials on Tuesday, and they in turn notified police.
The judge instructed Dhillon to have no contact with her teenage daughter, who remains in protective custody along with another sibling.
Dhillon's husband Singh was also arrested in the case this week, but he was bailed out of jail on Wednesday.
Police are still looking for the third suspect in the case, Dhillon’s nephew Singh Mann.
