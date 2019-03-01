Woman accused of setting abandoned house on fire in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A woman who called 911 about a suspicious person in the area is accused of setting a house on fire shortly before making the call, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that deputies responded to 263 Green Meadow Lane in reference to a suspicious person on Feb. 28.
While talking to the caller, Jennifer Marie Boswell, a deputy saw a fire at a nearby abandoned house at 2246 Thompson Road.
After an investigation into the fire, officials determined that Boswell had set the blaze,
Boswell, 38, has been charged with arson and is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.
