Wilmington church vandalized with spray-painted messages of racism, vulgarity

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington church is the latest victim of vandalism depicting messages of hate.
Thursday morning, parishioners at The Bridge Church on Market Street discovered vulgar and racist words and pictures spray-painted on the back of the building which is part of a strip mall that includes the church.
“It’s so sad and heartbreaking. We are intentionally a multi-ethnic church that addresses racism and fights for unity in our city. This may have been a coincidence, but the details would say otherwise. We feel we were targeted,” said Pastor Ethan Welch.
A few of the most vulgar images were painted over, but some have been left so people can see the reality of what happened, said Welch.
The church shares a building with Burnt Mill Creek Billiards and Wine Bar, The Premium Weft and Candle Nut Restaurant.
The pastor filed a police report with the Wilmington Police Department (WPD), which is actively investigating and asking for information from the community about who committed the crime, said Jennifer Dandron, WPD spokesperson.
Earlier this week, the Cape Fear Rugby Club discovered its field had been vandalized with vulgar and hateful spray-painted images.
“We are investigating the possibility they could be connected,” said Dandron.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
