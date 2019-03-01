UNCW men’s basketball gearing up for battle at Charleston

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team closes out the regular season at the College of Charleston on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The teams have become rivals since the Cougars joined the Colonial Athletic Association before the 2013-14 athletic season.
"It's something that the two teams take pretty seriously,” said UNCW coach CB McGrath. “It's physical and intense. Each team wants to beat each other, and sometimes it gets personal."
UNCW (9-21, 5-12 CAA) dropped the first matchup this season 73-66 in Wilmington on Dec. 29 despite a 27-point, 19-rebound performance by Seahawks senior Devontae Cacok.
Charleston (22-8, 11-6 CAA) was led by Grant Riller’s 31 points.
Since the Cougars joined the CAA, UNCW holds an 8-5 advantage in the series but is 0-3 against Charleston under McGrath.
