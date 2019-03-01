Turn off your phone and connect with people for the National Day of Unplugging

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The National Day of Unplugging is a 24-hour global hiatus from technology to show the value pf disconnecting from our daily devices and reconnecting with ourselves, loved ones, and surroundings.
Over 100,000 people have joined the #unplug movement. From sundown on Friday, March 1 to sundown on Saturday, March 2, people all over the country are putting their phones in “sleeping bags."
A 2017 study conducted by Rewire says 80% of those with smartphones say that checking their phone is the first thing they do in the morning and they keep their phone with them for 22 hours of the day.
Jason McCoy, an instructor of psychology at CFCC, says “unplugging” can be all sorts of different things: turning off your phone, putting it on silent, deleting specific apps, or putting it on “grayscale” mode.
He says it’s a time to disconnect and become aware if you’re “addicted” to your device.
“Just sort of figure out where you are,” says McCoy. “How much of a problem do you have? You can take a quick survey that gives you an indication of how compulsive of a user you are. But to really drill down and appreciate just how often you’re using it [phone], I would suggest downloading one these apps, like Moment.”
Moment is an app that tracks your phone use. Apple has a version called Screen Time. Both apps allow you schedule time away from the screen, set time limits for certain apps, etc.
McCoy says it’s easier to say we’re going to start using technology less than actually doing it. He suggests using psychological tricks to help:
- Do a challenge with friends or family to see who could go the longest without using social media
- Give yourself incentives. For example, you could let yourself have a dessert if you disconnect for several hours a day.
- Make rules for yourself. Turn off your phone after a certain time at night. Read at least two chapters in a book before using your phone after dinner.
Some things you can do while your phone is “unplugged:”
- Read a book
- Have a conversation
- Go for a drive
- Enjoy a meal
Though the National Day of Unplugging is a 24-hour challenge, it could turn into something to help you in the future.
“After 24-hours, many scientists believe those cravings will start to subside,” says McCoy. “You don’t feel like you want to grab or look at your phone as much and you start to gain insight."
For more information on National Day of Unplugging, visit the website.
On March 19, Brunswick County Schools is offering parents and students the chance to watch the documentary “Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age." It looks at the impact of too much scren time and how it affects a person’s life.
The screening will be at Odell Williamson Auditorium. It’s free for anyone to attend. Click here for more information.
