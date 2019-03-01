Town commissioner at odds with Bladen sheriff, connected to 9th district figure, voluntarily closes electronic gaming business to avoid raid

Finance records show McVicker’s campaign paid McCrae Dowless — the man at the center of that still ongoing investigation — thousands of dollars in the 2018 election cycle for Get Out the Vote efforts. In documents filed as part of the lawsuit, Smith insinuated McVicker also elicited donations — to be paid directly to Dowless — from him during the 2014 sheriff’s race to avoid a raid. Smith ultimately gave $5,800 to McCrae Dowless for work on the McVicker campaign.