Rocky Point man accused of sex crimes involving minor

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Rocky Point man is facing multiple sex charges involving a minor after an investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
Levern Coston Jr., 33, has been charged with:
- statutory sexual offense of a victim less than 15 years old
- indecent liberties with a child
- sexual battery
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation was launched after allegations emerged that Coston sexually assaulted a female in early February.
Officials say additional charges are pending.
Coston is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.
