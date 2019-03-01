Rocky Point man accused of sex crimes involving minor

Levern Coston Jr.
By Jim Gentry | March 1, 2019 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 1:08 PM

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Rocky Point man is facing multiple sex charges involving a minor after an investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Levern Coston Jr., 33, has been charged with:

  • statutory sexual offense of a victim less than 15 years old
  • indecent liberties with a child
  • sexual battery

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation was launched after allegations emerged that Coston sexually assaulted a female in early February.

Officials say additional charges are pending.

Coston is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

