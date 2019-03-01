Mermaids swim their way to Fort Fisher aquarium

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Since 1947, the Weeki Wachee mermaid show has drawn in guests from all around the world. Nowadays, the traveling mermaid show stops by aquariums all across the country entertaining and educating all that come to seem them perform.
“When we come to the aquariums, we love to promote what we stand for: protecting natural resources,” said Lydia Byrd, one of the performing mermaids. "We actually have a no straw policy at the park and I think that’s wonderful. We always try to spread the word about helping our environment and protecting the beauty of what we have at the spring and everywhere. "
For the third year straight year, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is hosting the siren sisters. This year is even more magical as one mermaid has returned to her home state to entertain thousands.
Lydia Byrd, originally from Burnsville, NC, finds herself fulfilling her mermaid dreams in Weeki Wachee Springs, Fla. The journey to become a mermaid isn’t smooth sailing but Byrd says with the help from her family, she’s living her dream.
After graduating college, Byrd said she wanted something more out of life. An open casting call Facebook post helped Byrd make the decision to fly down to Florida where she participated in a three-part audition process testing her personality, strength and swimming abilities.
Byrd received a phone call not too long after the audition and within a few weeks she made a quick move to Weeki Wachee Springs and said it’s been an amazing journey so far.
Byrd will swim with alongside sharks, rays and a sea turtle named Shelldon in the aquarium’s largest habitat from March 1- March 3. A different group of mermaids will return the following weekend to continue the mermaid magic at the Fort Fisher aquarium.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.