Man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man is accused of robbing another man at knifepoint this week.
Eric William Davis, 39, was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He is being held under a $10,000 secured bond.
According to Carolina Beach police, a victim reported Tuesday that a man robbed him at knifepoint in a parking lot at 900 N. Lake Blvd.
A small amount of money was allegedly stolen from the victim,
An investigation determined that Davis was the suspect.
Davis was located by CBPD officers Thursday at 122 Harper Ave. and taken into custody without incident.
