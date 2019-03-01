A local best buy real estate deal for the week of February 24th

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In today’s market, it’s a challenge to find nearly perfect homes priced under market value. Why? Because inventory is tight and there are a bevy of buyers ready to make the move on well-appointed, well-maintained homes. As a result, sellers have no reason to use a low price to attract buyers. The buyers are already there and interested.
Kathleen Baylies with “Just for Buyers Realty” has a staff of agents looking through local MLS listings to find the best deals on the market. Her firm doesn’t take listings, so there’s no vested interest in whether the home sells or not, her staff just knows a great deal, when they see it.
“In our local market, if a property has a surprisingly low price, there is almost always a reason” says Baylies.
One great buy can be found at 1012 Golden Sands Way, in Leland, NC. The four bedroom waterfront home has all kinds of potential.
The asking price on this one is $354,900 or $124.92/sq. ft. Other brick homes on a canal in Waterford of the Carolinas have sold for an average of $142.52/sq. ft.
On the surface this one looks near perfect. Plenty of space (more than 2800 sq. ft.); water views; updated kitchen; the wood floors are in good condition; new carpet in the bedrooms; triple crown molding and fresh paint throughout; screened porch; roof appears to be in great shape; there’s an over sized two car garage, with plenty of parking space in the driveway; a huge bonus room with a full bath upstairs; and a large walk-in attic for additional storage. All of this in a neighborhood that has a large community pool, tennis courts, a fitness center, and a volleyball court. And it’s less than 1/2 mile from shopping, grocery stores and restaurants AND is 10 minutes from downtown.
So, what's the problem?
Someone spent a lot of time in this house smoking and the odor is still present.
“Obviously, this won't be the right home for anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to smoke” says Baylies. “On the other hand, if you ARE a smoker or if you're indifferent to the smell of smoke, this is an opportunity to get a brick, water front home in move-in condition for under $125/sq. ft.
A few other minor negatives include a fogged window in the master bedroom and a pre-flat screen era "cubby" above the fireplace for a television. Both easy fixes, especially at this price point.”
