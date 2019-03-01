A local best buy real estate deal for the week of February 24th

On the surface this one looks near perfect. Plenty of space (more than 2800 sq. ft.); water views; updated kitchen; the wood floors are in good condition; new carpet in the bedrooms; triple crown molding and fresh paint throughout; screened porch; roof appears to be in great shape; there’s an over sized two car garage, with plenty of parking space in the driveway; a huge bonus room with a full bath upstairs; and a large walk-in attic for additional storage. All of this in a neighborhood that has a large community pool, tennis courts, a fitness center, and a volleyball court. And it’s less than 1/2 mile from shopping, grocery stores and restaurants AND is 10 minutes from downtown.