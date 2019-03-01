Juvenile hit by vehicle Friday afternoon near North Brunswick High School

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Leland police are investigating a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian Friday afternoon near North Brunswick High School.
According a news release from the Leland Police Department, a female juvenile was hit by a vehicle on Old Fayetteville Road shortly after 3 p.m. She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. There is no word on her condition.
LPD said no charges have been filed, and could not confirm if the pedestrian was a student.
We are working to gather more details and will provide them when they’re available.
