Former governor credited for education format in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - After starting his career as a lawyer and teacher, Charles B. Aycock took the oath of office as North Carolina’s chief executive in 1901, and became an advocate for the improvement of the state’s public school system, and traveled the country promoting educational causes.
Aycock is credited with contributing to the education format in North Carolina during the former governor’s four-year term in office. It is believed his mother’s inability to read or write drove his interest in public education.
“His mom never had the opportunity to go to school to learn how to read or write, and when she had to write her name, she had to make an “x” mark, like many people did, and that really bothered Charles," said Leigh Strickland, the manager for the CB Aycock State Historic Site. “He thought everybody needed to at least write their name if nothing else, so that was the main reason that education was so important to Charles.”
As governor, Aycock became known as the "Education Governor" for his support of the public school system. He felt that no lasting social reform could be accomplished without a child receiving a public education.
But at the time he was governor, the Civil War had ended just 35 years earlier and many of the facilities that were used as school houses had been destroyed. So Aycock launched a building campaign for new schools and one new school was created in the state for every day he was in office - over 1,100 buildings.
“Most were one room schools, some were two room schools, and after that, it seemed that the momentum for education just continued to build,” said Strickland, adding that today, many schools in the state bear his name.
His work in office also included increasing the time each student spent in the classroom. Many parents needed their children to work on the family farm instead of spending time in a classroom. But Aycock worked to increase the average school year for students from two months a year to over four months, annually.
And just like today, salaries for teachers were important, so he worked to find adequate funds to increase the amount of money teacher's received. But he also championed the need for the teachers to be prepared to work in the classroom.
“Before he was Governor, teachers did not have to go to school to learn how to teach, when Aycock became Governor, if you wanted to teach, you had to go to a normal school at that time,” Strickland explained.
Aycock’s political life was not without controversy. His involvement with the Wilmington insurrection of 1898 is chronicled in the official state commission report.
After leaving the governor’s office in 1905, Aycock was persuaded to run for the United State Senate, but before the nomination was decided, he died of a heart attack while making a speech.
The story of the Aycock’s life and contributions to education in North Carolina, then and now, is told at the Charles B. Aycock State Historic Site.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.