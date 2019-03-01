First Alert Forecast: Friday showers, early March cool-down on the horizon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday to you! The first day of March continues the trends of late February with a cluster of moisture driven by the subtropical jet stream, driving chances for rain. Speaking of rain, the first two months of 2019 have generated low rain totals for Wilmington. The last day of February yielded no additional rainfall at Wilmington International Airport, bringing our yearly rainfall to 3.72 inches; roughly half of where we should be for the year-to-date.
Friday will highlight similar rain chances to the past couple days, with non-zero odds, but far from an all-day wash out. You will want to keep an eye out for a moderate or heavy showers or embedded storms, particularly Friday afternoon and evening versus the morning. Some cells may produce higher rain amounts than others, given their widely scattered nature and intensity. However, most places could pick up a tenth up to a few tenths of an inch of rain-- not making a major dent in the rainfall deficit.
Temperatures Friday will trend cooler, particularly to the north, with some spots not leaving the 50s for highs. Meanwhile, areas south and west of Wilmington, including the Wilmington metro, will trend more toward the lower 60s. That’s average for early March.
Your First Alert Planning Forecast takes you through early March. Check it out below and please note the eventual temperature downturn early next week. Also: please tap your WECT Weather App for a tailored forecast for your exact location!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.