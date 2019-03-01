First Alert Forecast: Friday showers, early March cool-down on the horizon

Friday will highlight similar rain chances to the past couple days, with non-zero odds, but far from an all-day wash out. You will want to keep an eye out for a moderate or heavy showers or embedded storms, particularly Friday afternoon and evening versus the morning. Some cells may produce higher rain amounts than others, given their widely scattered nature and intensity. However, most places could pick up a tenth up to a few tenths of an inch of rain-- not making a major dent in the rainfall deficit.