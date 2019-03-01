First Alert Forecast: brief reprieve from rain Saturday, higher chances Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday to you! The first day of March continues the trends of late February with a cluster of moisture driven by the subtropical jet stream, driving chances for rain. Speaking of rain, the first two months of 2019 have generated low rain totals for Wilmington. The last day of February yielded no additional rainfall at Wilmington International Airport, bringing our yearly rainfall to 3.72 inches; roughly half of where we should be for the year-to-date.
Friday will highlight similar rain chances to the past couple days, with non-zero odds, but far from an all-day wash out. You will want to keep an eye out for a moderate or heavy showers or embedded storms, particularly Friday afternoon and evening versus the morning. Some cells may produce higher rain amounts than others, given their widely scattered nature and intensity. However, most places could pick up a tenth up to a few tenths of an inch of rain-- not making a major dent in the rainfall deficit.
Temperatures Friday will trend cooler, particularly to the north, with some spots not leaving the 50s for highs. Meanwhile, areas south and west of Wilmington, including the Wilmington metro, will trend more toward the lower 60s. That’s average for early March.
Big changes are in store following the passage of a strong cold front late tomorrow. Much colder and drier air will filter into the Cape Fear Region resulting in a sharp drop in temperatures Sunday into Monday from upper 60s to upper 50s and odds for showers will reduce from 30% to 10%. Highs plunge into the 40s and 50s Tuesday to Thursday. Sub-freezing lows are possible Wednesday and Thursday morning!
March is a seasonal transition month and there is always a chance for freezing cold temperatures despite how warm it has been lately. Thinking of planting anytime soon? You may want to hold off on putting any sensitive plants in the ground, as lows will fall near or below freezing in the days ahead.
Your First Alert Planning Forecast takes you through early March. Check it out below and please note the eventual temperature downturn early next week. Also: please tap your WECT Weather App for a tailored forecast for your exact location!
