Fair Bluff police department, town hall, move into newly renovated headquarters

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Fair Bluff police and town employees have been busy this week moving into their newly renovated headquarters.
The back of the former BB&T building was remodeled to house the police department and town hall after the former headquarters on Main Street was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Renovations to the front of the old BB&T building should be complete in just a few weeks. That part of the building will house the Fair Bluff Visitors Center.
Fair Bluff took a beating during Matthew then took another punch two years later when Hurricane Florence hit.
“We’re still struggling,” says Gene Martin, Executive Director of the Fair Bluff Chamber of Commerce.
Martin says the newly renovated town hall is exciting, but he says Fair Bluff is still trying to get its head above water.
Then Hurricane Florence set the town back even more.
“We still don’t know what to do with downtown,” Martin says. “We were told Matthew was one in a 500-year flood. Florence was once in a lifetime. If we don’t see another one for 500 years, that would be good.”
