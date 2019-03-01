CCSO: Man robbed at gunpoint near Tabor City

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a car with the suspect Thursday near Tabor City.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Clyde Norris Road in response to an armed robbery.
The 28-year-old victim told law enforcement that he and the suspect were sitting in the victim’s car in a wooded area of Clyde Norris Road. The victim said that the suspect then reached over, grabbed a gun and pointed it at him.
The suspect allegedly took $140 in cash before fleeing on foot.
No arrests have been made in the case as of Friday morning.
