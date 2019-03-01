Cast your vote for WDI charity partners in Downtown Concert Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - When music fans attend performances during the Downtown Concert Series this year, they will not only get to enjoy the shows but also help support local charities.
Wilmington Downtown Inc. is partnering with area nonprofits to split proceeds from wristbands sold each week during the concert series.
WDI received 40 applications for 15 possible dates and to select the final group, WDI is hosting a vote for area residents to select their favorite charity. The nine organizations with the most votes will be selected to sell wristbands during the series that begins May 24. A committee will select the remaining charities.
Voting ends at 5 p.m. on March 22. Click here to learn about the nonprofits in the running, and click here to cast a vote.
Last year, WDI contributed $10,700 to area nonprofits through the wristband program.
