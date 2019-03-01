Boil advisory starts Saturday for 75 customers in Adelaide Drive area

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - About 75 customers will experience low water pressure or outages Saturday morning as a contractor for CFPUA replaces a broken valve in the vicinity of Adelaide Drive.
As precautionary boil water advisory is being issued starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for customers in the following areas:
- Adelaide Drive (all customers)
- 706-802 Parkway Blvd.
- 2619-2801 Newkirk Ave.
- 1500 Shipyard Blvd.
- 1121 Midland Dr.
Affected customers are asked to boil their water for one minute when its used for consumption including “drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula.”
Officials with CFPUA will issue a notification when the boil advisory is lifted.
