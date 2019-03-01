Authorities seize 300 illegal video gaming machines, $10,000 in currency during raid

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - State and local authorities have arrested three people and charged four others following a raid of illegal video game parlors in Bladen County on Thursday.
According to a news release, agents with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Alcohol Law Enforcement, and the Bladenboro Police Department executed search warrants at four separate businesses in the county:
- Freddy’s on Elm Street - 104 N. Elm Street in Clarkton
- Klix 211 Arcade - 4517 N.C. Hwy 211 West in Bladenboro
- 701 Sweepstakes - 2673 Hwy 701 North in Elizabethtown
- Jewels Sweepstakes - 110 Seaboard Street in Bladenboro
Authorities seized approximately 300 video gaming machines and $10,000 in U.S. currency.
A “knock and talk” was also conducted at Aladdin Sweepstakes, located at 29 Third Street in Dublin. Pursuant to an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, owner Jeff Smith will cease operations and will not reopen anywhere within Bladen, Columbus, or Brunswick counties.
“We have been working with our state representative William Brisson and other legislators as well as the Attorney General’s Office to shut these illegal operations down for good,” said Sheriff James A. McVicker. "There is new, stronger legislation being introduced to address this issue and more clearly define what is and what is not allowed which will make enforcement much easier and strengthen the penalties.”
The following individuals were arrested:
- Steven Ray Lovin, of Lumberton, was charged with two counts of gambling, two counts of operating video gaming machines, two counts of possession of five or more video gaming machines, promote, operate, or conduct a server-based game, possessing illegal video gaming terminals, and operating electronic sweepstakes. He was given a $50,000 bond.
- Steven Mark Lovin, of Lumberton, was charged with two counts of gambling, two counts of operating video gaming machines, two counts of possession of five or more video gaming machines, promote, operate, or conduct a server-based game, possessing illegal video gaming terminals, and operating electronic sweepstakes. He was given a $100,000 bond.
- Cynthia Dawn Duncan, of Clarkton, was charged with three counts of gambling, three counts of operating video gaming machines, three counts of possession of five or more video gaming machines, two counts of promote, operate, or conduct a server-based game, two counts of possessing illegal video gaming terminals, and four counts of operating electronic sweepstakes. She was given a $15,000 bond.
Daniel James Storie, of Mooresville, Daniel Paul Storie, of Asheboro, and James Hubert Ross, Jr., of Bladenboro, are all wanted on similar charges. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-874-0656.
Authorities also issued multiple criminal summonses to Vapes Enterprise LLC of Raleigh for three counts of gambling, three counts of operating video gaming machines, three counts of possession of 5 or more video gaming machines, two counts of promote, operate, or conduct a server-based game, two counts of possessing illegal gaming terminals, and four counts of operating electronic sweepstakes
