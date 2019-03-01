‘Always...Patsy Cline’ tells the story of the singer’s unexpected friendship with a fan

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - She’s one of the most acclaimed vocalists of the 20th century. Audiences can learn more about the life and music of Patsy Cline in a show that premieres Friday, March 1 at Thalian Hall.
Always...Patsy Cline is a true story about the singer told through letters written between Patsy and her biggest fan turned confidant, Louise Segar.
The show includes Cline’s greatest hits, including “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces.” In all, more than 20 songs help tell the story of their friendship in a show filled with country humor and heartache.
The show is at Thalian Hall through March 10, starring Annie Tracy as Cline.
Tickets are available here.
