YouTube says Momo Challenge is a hoax, but Pender Co. school system takes preventative action anyway

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The rumored Momo Challenge on YouTube is not real, Google said in a statement, but Pender County Schools is still taking preventative action to block potential content that might cause harm to students.
The so-called hoax Momo Challenge is said to involve a creepy-looking girl that encourages viewers to harm themselves or others.
“After much review, we’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube,” Google wrote in a thread Wednesday. “Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are clearly against our policies, the Momo Challenge included. Despite press reports of this challenge surfacing, we haven’t had any recent links flagged or shared with us from YouTube that violate our Community Guidelines.”
On Thursday, Pender County Schools said it is using safe search technology to block websites, videos, or references so that students will not be able to see any content related to the hoax.
“PCS is committed to providing a secure digital environment where students can engage and learn while on school property,” the school system said in a Facebook post. “Safe search technology on search engines, blocks on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, and restricted mode search on YouTube helps prevent inappropriate content from reaching your children daily.”
Pender County Schools encourages parents to speak with their children about online safety.
