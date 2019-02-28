WPD: Woman accused of firing gun toward sister, infant

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An 18-year-old woman is accused of shooting a gun toward her sister and an infant Wednesday, according to Wilmington police.
Destiny Success Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She’s been booked under a $100,000 bond.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of S. 13th Street in reference to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately noon.
When officers arrived, a woman told them she had gotten into an argument with Johnson, her sister.
Johnson then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it toward the victim, who was holding her infant at the time.
No one was injured in the incident and no property was damaged.
