Woman charged with DWI after crashing into cemetery, damaging tombstones

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said an Elizabethtown woman was driving drunk when she slammed her car into several tombstones at the Garden of Memories Cemetery located on Highway 53 in Kelly Monday evening.
Chief Deputy Larry Guyton says 66-year-old Allanda Parrish was arrested after she caused damage to five tombstones.
“There was a man living near the cemetery that told deputies that he heard a loud noise and saw a car inside the cemetery that concerned him,” Guyton said.
Guyton said that Parrish left the scene in her car and was later stopped and detained by the White Lake Police Department.
Parrish was charged with five counts of disturbing a grave, one count of reckless driving to endanger the public, and one count of driving while impaired. She was released from the Bladen County Detention center after posting a $4,000 bond.
