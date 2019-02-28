Wilmington Methodist churches continue to be accepting after delegates vote to keep LGBT bans

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Delegates for the United Methodist Church on Tuesday voted to reject a move to ease the church’s ban on same-sex marriages and having LGBTQ members as clergy.
The conference for America’s second-largest Protestant denomination lasted five days, and other options were put on the table but ultimately the vote stuck with the traditional plan.
There is still time for the decision to be overturned by the denomination’s judicial members. Parts of the plan have been deemed “unconstitutional” said Pastor Shawn Blackwelder with Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church in Carolina Beach.
“There is still not currently any prohibition on anyone being baptized into the church, being welcomed at the communion table, being accepted into membership or even placed in positions of leadership in the church,” Blackwelder said.
While this might be the denomination’s decision, local churches of the same faith say they will still accept people into their delegation with open arms.
“With and for all people, regardless of sexual orientation, to walk alongside them and help them to grow as disciples of Jesus Christ,” Blackwelder said.
He said once the rules are final, he will make sure to follow them.
However, Blackwelder said he will do whatever he can to be as open as possible to any members with concerns. He has already received calls from members he interacts with on a daily basis.
The denomination will likely see a surge in defections if the vote is upheld. Blackwelder said he doesn’t feel like this will cause a long-term problem with the church but there is a concern that a generation of people will be left in the dark.
