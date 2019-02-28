Whiteville superintendent named lone finalist for Georgia job

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Whiteville City Schools Superintendent Kenny Garland has been named the finalist for the superintendent job in Jasper County, Georgia.
According to a news release, Garland was named the lone finalist following a five-month search by the county’s board of education. No other candidates will be considered for the position.
The board must now wait at least fourteen days before taking an official vote to employ Garland.
“We are delighted to have someone of Mr. Garland’s experience and ability to be our next superintendent,” said Bill Schilling, chair of the Jasper County Board of Education. “He is committed to Jasper County, has a record of successful leadership and will also bring new ideas to our school system.”
When reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Garland said he plans to retire from his position with Whiteville City Schools on July 1 and is awaiting the Jasper County board’s final vote before officially submitting his retirement paperwork.
Garland, who has over 30 years of experience in public education, has served as superintendent at Whiteville since 2014.
According to the news release, Garland helped oversee a district-wide strategic plan that led to the largest gain in overall student proficiency as compared to all 115 North Carolina school districts during the 2016-2017 school year.
For the 2017-2018 school year, the city system’s graduation rate was a best ever 91.3%.
