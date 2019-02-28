What’s open and what’s not in the wake of Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Six months after Hurricane Florence, southeastern North Carolina continues to fight back, day by day.
Chuck Pennington is the owner of an historic bed and breakfast in Wilmington. He’s run The Verandas for two decades. The building took a huge hit, with 20 inches of rain during the height of the storm.
“There’s a little light at the end of the tunnel, just a little” says Pennington. “When the workers start painting, then I know I’ll be over the hump.”
Keeping track of what’s open and what’s not has not been easy. The Wilmington & Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau has been trying to keep a running tab on its visitors website.
“I think it's less than 10 percent, now, looking at the numbers that we track” says director, Kim Hufman. “That doesn’t include private properties. They’ve really been harder to gauge. We've been working with our private companies with vacation rentals and agencies so it's hard to track how much of their inventory is still down.
WECT has been trying to help pass that information along, profiling businesses experiencing a Cape Fear Comeback. In the last week, we’ve seen South Beach Grill, in Wrightsville Beach, reopen. Friday, March 1st, Shell Island Resort will have soft opening, after hurricane damage, destroyed much of the first floor. In Carolina Beach, the Savannah Inn, still is hopeful.
“The damage we incurred was extensive," Savannah Inn owner Susan Riggs said. "It took off the entire roof of the building and flipped it in the pool and dunes.” Riggs hopes to be able to rent some rooms in one of the buildings spared.
Chuck Pennington is hoping The Verandas will see it’s first guests, sometime in May.
“We want to welcome people back to Wilmington and let them know we survived the storm." says Pennington
