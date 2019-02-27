Volunteers needed to drink alcohol, help with field sobriety training

RICHMOND, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice is looking for participants for field sobriety training on March 21, April 25 and June 6.
According to a Facebook post by the Justice Department, participants will consume alcohol and undergo field sobriety testing by Basic Training Academy recruits. You could receive a free meal and $100 for your assistance.
The training will be at the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Richmond, Ky. According to the Justice Department, you can choose between bourbon, vodka and rum.
In the post, the Department said participants must register a .00 blood-alcohol level to leave the premises.
You can contact Brooke Norton at docjt.duitraining@ky.gov or 859-622-6453 for details.
The Department said in comments on its Facebook page that they have received thousands of emails and hundreds of voicemails from people interested.
