Put heart into your art: Airlie Garden calls for artists for their HeART of the Gardens exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Airlie Gardens is hosting their 7th annual art exhibit. This year the theme is HeART of the Gardens. The gardens are looking for artists or teams of artists to decorate fiber glass hearts. Artist applications are due Thursday, Feb. 28.
The gardens plan to place ten over-sized heart models for the exhibit. The hearts will be placed throughout the grounds for guests to enjoy from July through October 2019. If they find all the hearts, they get a prize.
“It’s fun for everyone and what we’ve found from our summer exhibits and our art exhibits is that we have multi-generations coming together to find the pieces of art throughout the gardens," says Janine Powell, the Director of Development for Airlie Gardens. “Especially little kids love to be able to search and find throughout the gardens and be able to show them that public art is a wonderful thing for us to be able to do.”
The project is open to all artists; with or without experience.
HeART of the Gardens timeline:
- Artist Application Deadline- February 28
- Artist Notification/Commission- March 15
- Fiberglass Hearts available for pick up- April (Specific date TBD)
- Deadline for Return of Finished Hearts- June 15
- Exhibit Opens to Public- July 1
- Online Auction of Sculptures- September 17
- Exhibit Closes- October 31
Artists can choose to design a 2.5ft. heart, a 5ft. heart, or both. Artists designs will be picked based on craftsmanship, creativity, use of materials, ability to appeal to all age groups, outdoor sustainability, and durability. They will remain on the grounds for three months then they will be offered for sale to benefit The Airlie Gardens Foundation.
“We just encourage you, even if you’re not a formally trained artist,” says Powell. “If you’ve got a great idea, please fill out the application. We love seeing people’s creativity and this might be a chance for you to work on something and have it displayed in the public for the first time.”
Last year, the annual exhibit’s theme was Gnome Invasion. The exhibit was extended into December due to the gardens being closed for six-weeks after Hurricane Florence.
The Exhibit is included in general admission tickets and is free for Airlie Members.
