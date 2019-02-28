One suspect arrested, another sought in Surf City vehicle theft

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - One man is in custody while another man is being sought in connection to a vehicle theft in Surf City.
According to a Facebook post from the SCPD, two men were caught on a home security camera as they allegedly broke into several cars in the area of South Shore Drive on the morning of Jan. 20.
Police say two handguns were stolen along with a vehicle.
The vehicle was recovered in Wilmington shortly afterward by the Wilmington Police Department.
The driver, Titus Singleton, was identified by police as one of the suspects in the home security video and taken into custody.
Singleton, 38, of Wilmington, has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny and two counts of larceny of a firearm.
Surf City police still are looking for the second suspect. He is described as a white male and approximately 30 years old. He’s got short hair, is about 6 feet tall and has a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711 or email Detective Sergeant J. Hartsfield at jhartsfield@surfcitypolice.com.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.