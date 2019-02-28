Nick Cannon bringing America’s Teen Mogul competition to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Entertainer Nick Cannon and the Nick Cannon Foundation have partnered with Wilmington Brigade Boys and Girls Club to launch a competition aimed at helping area youth explore career opportunities.
America's Teen Mogul (ATM) Competition and Career Readiness Training Workshops is designed to expose children ages 12-19 to global job and entrepreneurship opportunities available in high demand careers, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The program is open to student from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties.
The final ATM event, in collaboration with public schools' regional career and technical education programs, is scheduled for May 31 at UNCW.
“I am truly inspired by the collective community support for this event and excited about this wonderful opportunity to teach and expose Wilmington area youth to the myriad of career and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the global economy,” Cannon said in a news release. "As a product of the public school system, I feel a sense of responsibility to give back and to motivate others to get involved.”
Students will compete for cash prizes up to $5,000, a pair of Cannon's wireless headphones and more.
Rick Sears, CEO of the Brigade Boys and Girls Club, noted that many area schools were hit hard by Hurricane Florence in September 2018, and programs like the Boys and Girls Club and Cannon's foundation "can go a long way to accelerating learning and getting our youth again focused on the future."
A series of ATM workshops will be held leading up to the final event.
Kids 12-19 can register for free by clicking the ATM Competition tab at www.nickcannonfoundation.org.
