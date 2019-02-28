New bill would force cyclists to register bikes, pay $10 registration fee

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - No one likes long lines and while they are certainly a staple at DMV locations in our area, they could get even longer.
House Bill 157, sponsored by Rep. Jeffrey Elmore (R-Alexander County), would require anyone 16 years or older to register their bike with the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles. The bill also calls for an annual registration fee of $10.
“I really have to question whether or not a 10 dollar fee for cyclists would have any impact, because no one will realize the full 10 dollars,” said Eileen McConville with Cape Fear Cyclists.
Other cyclists are worried about the possible influx of those registering bikes adding to the already lengthy wait times at area DMV offices.
“What will we need to do is hire more people to serve the DMV. How will they process this and move the lines along?” asked bicyclist Susan Laney.
The bill states that the $10 registration fee would be used by the Department of Transportation for "bicycle safety related projects, including bicycle lanes, signage, safety education, and bicycle helmet grants for minors.”
McConnville said she is concerned about how that money would be used.
“I just have to question whether or not our state would realize sufficient funding of basically an additional 10 dollars per cyclist,” said McConnville. “We already know that cyclist infrastructure brings funding and a healthier community and a more mobile community and it’s better for traffic.”
There is also the question of how and who would enforce the bill.
“So now we have to get the police and sheriff’s departments involved, how would that work?” McConnville said.
The bill spells out that enforcement of the bill would be the responsibility of any law enforcement agency with the appropriate authority and jurisdiction. Cyclists who don’t register their bikes could face a $25 fine.
The bill is in its early stages but would go into effect December 1, if passed.
