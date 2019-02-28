Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville gets $35K grant from Duke Energy

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville received a $35,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation and plans to use the money to continue to develop and implement educational opportunities with a focus on science education.
Duke Energy Director of Government and Community Relations John Elliott said in a news release that science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education is a focus area for the Duke Energy Foundation, which he added is proud to parnter with Whiteville’s museum to expand STEM learning for children in southeastern NC.
“The Duke Energy Foundation is a real friend to the museum,” said Bill Thompson, president of the Friends of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. “Their support in the past has allowed us to become a unique part of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences. Their very generous gift now will allow us to provide a much-needed early childhood education program here in Whiteville. We appreciate very much their continuing support of the museum.”
In 2015, the Whiteville museum was awarded a $40,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, the largest donation the museum has received. The grant helped the museum transition from a facility focused on forestry to one focused on natural sciences.
Funding from this grant will go toward development of public and early childhood educational programs, special after school and citizen science projects to connect children of all ages to nature and increase science literacy throughout the community.
For more information, e-mail Whiteville@naturalsciences.org or call 910-914-4185.
