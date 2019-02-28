Isabel Holmes Bridge deck replacement project could start in April

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A $17.9 million project to replace the grid deck on the Isabel Holmes Bridge could start in April and last for over a year, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. out of Raleigh was recently awarded the contract to perform the preservation work on the bridge which crosses over the Northeast Cape Fear River in Wilmington.
According to a news release, the project area will be just under a half of a mile long and will include the removal and replacement of the grid deck, as well as repairs of the concrete deck and riding surface on the bridge.
Work can begin as early as April, with the project completion date set for late 2020.
A NCDOT spokeswoman did not have any specifics about what type of lane closures to expect with the project since it doesn’t have a firm start date yet.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.