Hurricane survivors frustrated with nowhere to go after FEMA transitional sheltering assistance deadline approaches

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - With his apartment complex unlivable after Hurricane Florence, Vincent Yates has been living in a hotel with the help of FEMA transitional sheltering assistance.
But Yates, along with hundreds of other community members, could end up homeless when FEMA’s TSA ends March 12.
“We have no place to go and I don’t think it’s fair. We’re all senior citizens in our 70′s and 80′s. We’re tired, we’re exhausted from the experience,” Yates said. “We’re not young people that can weather a storm like this better than we can and now they tell us we’re going to have to find a place of our own.”
Yates and many of his friends have been living at Maine Stay Suites for almost five months now. His apartment complex, Cape Fear Hotel Apartments, won’t be repaired for another few months.
“Now, they’re putting more pressure on us and telling us, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go, either pay for your stay in the hotel or you’re just going to have to go and find something on your own. There’s nothing else we can do for you', and I just don’t think that’s right to treat senior citizens this way," Yates said.
John Mills with FEMA External Affairs says there are other programs that help people with nowhere to go. He mentions FEMA’s Disaster Case Management that gives disaster survivors resources and services for their unmet needs.
