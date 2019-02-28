Georgia teen accepted to 31 colleges

FULTON COUNTY, GA (WXIA) - A high school senior in Fulton County, Georgia, is gaining national attention for being accepted to 31 colleges and universities.
Kayla Willis snapped a photo of a senior wall depicting her acceptances and posted it on Twitter.
The post has gained traction with more than 30,000 retweets so far.
Willis has an 1160 SAT score and a 3.95-grade point average.
She applied to 50 schools, and received $900,000 in scholarships.
Willis hopes her story will motivate others to seek success.
As for her future, Willis has accepted a full-ride scholarship from Fisk University.
She plans to major in International Business and Spanish.
Read more from NBC-affiliate WXIA.