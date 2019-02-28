Georgia teen accepted to 31 colleges

February 28, 2019 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 4:44 PM

FULTON COUNTY, GA (WXIA) - A high school senior in Fulton County, Georgia, is gaining national attention for being accepted to 31 colleges and universities.

Kayla Willis snapped a photo of a senior wall depicting her acceptances and posted it on Twitter.

The post has gained traction with more than 30,000 retweets so far.

Willis has an 1160 SAT score and a 3.95-grade point average.

She applied to 50 schools, and received $900,000 in scholarships.

Willis hopes her story will motivate others to seek success.

As for her future, Willis has accepted a full-ride scholarship from Fisk University.

She plans to major in International Business and Spanish.

