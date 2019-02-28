First Alert Forecast: warm close to February, wintry temperatures return as March begins

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday! As we close out the month of February, overall, temperatures were warmer than normal and rainfall was below normal. While March begins Friday, the 60s will continue through the weekend along with shower chances each day. Don’t expect a weekend washout but do keep your rain gear at hand if your plans take you outside!
Following a strong cold front into early next week, much colder and drier air will filter into the Cape Fear Region. You will notice a sharp drop in temperatures Sunday into Monday from upper 60s to upper 50s and odds for showers will reduce from 30% to 10%.
March is a seasonal transition month and there is always a chance for freezing cold temperatures despite how warm it has been lately. Thinking of planting anytime soon? You may want to hold off on any gardening as lows will fall near or below freezing in the days ahead.
Your First Alert Planning Forecast dives into March. Check it out below and please note the eventual temperature downturn. Also: please tap your WECT Weather App for a tailored forecast for your exact location!
