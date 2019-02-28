First Alert Forecast: one last February rain chance, a cooler turn to start March

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Did you catch a shower Wednesday? About one third of the Cape Fear Region did; Wilmington did not. The February rain total for the Port City stands at a modest 1.00 inches.
Thursday will offer a similar rain chance as Wednesday: above 0% but far from 100%. You will want to keep an eye out for a light to moderate shower or two, more so Thursday evening versus the morning.
Temperatures will, a lot like Wednesday, sneak toward the upper 60s and perhaps lower 70s Thursday, which is above average for the end of February. Average highs are in the lower 60s.
Your First Alert Planning Forecast dives into March. Check it out below and please note the eventual temperature downturn. Also: please tap your WECT Weather App for a tailored forecast for your exact location!
