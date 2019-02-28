Cape Fear Community College shows off newly renovated Schwartz Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - From the outside, Cape Fear Community College’s Schwartz Center looks like it did the day it opened in October 2000.
Enter the building though and one can see what 13 months of work and $4.3 million can do.
There’s a new roof, floor, seating, locker room, showers, video scoreboard, and training rooms.
The locker room is one of the favorite additions for Sea Devils basketball players.
“We can watch film in the locker room,” said sophomore guard Donte Tatum. “You can sit and just chill if you want to. It’s awesome.”
CFCC’s men’s and women’s teams are perennially nationally ranked, and athletic director and men’s coach Ryan Mantlo said he believes the upgrades could vault the school to an even higher national profile.
“I think it takes us to the next level in recruiting,” said Mantlo. “It allows us to take care of the kids at a higher level, which I love, and I think it’s just something that will be a centerpiece and staple for years to come.”
Fans and community members seem to think CFCC hit a home run with the upgrades.
“It’s way overdue for the community,” said Sea Devil fan Curtis Poole. “They needed this a while back. It’s going to attract more recruits, they are going to get a lot more fans in here, and it’s going to be all around great for the community.
“You couldn’t get any better,” added Pat Piccolo. “They don’t come any better, and I am so glad that Cape Fear College has got all the approvals and contributions to build something like this.”
