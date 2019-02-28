Cape Fear Community College men down rivals Brunswick Community College

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team beat rivals Brunswick Community College 109-79 at the newly renovated Schwartz Center on the CFCC campus.
Demetric Horton led the Sea Devils with 22 points.
CFCC (23-4) complete the season sweep of the Dolplins (21-8)
LOUISBURG, NC (WECT) - Ny Langley scored 23 points as the Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team beat Louisburg College 100-80 on Wednesday night at Roger Taylor Arena.
New Hanover graduate Ayonna Cotton chipped in with 18 points for the Sea Devils.
CFCC (22-4) next plays March 7 at the Region 10 Tournament at Louisburg College.
