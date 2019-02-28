Cape Fear Community College men down rivals Brunswick Community College

Cape Fear Community College men down rivals Brunswick Community College
By John Smist | February 27, 2019 at 11:12 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 11:12 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team beat rivals Brunswick Community College 109-79 at the newly renovated Schwartz Center on the CFCC campus.

Demetric Horton led the Sea Devils with 22 points.

CFCC (23-4) complete the season sweep of the Dolplins (21-8)

LOUISBURG, NC (WECT) - Ny Langley scored 23 points as the Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team beat Louisburg College 100-80 on Wednesday night at Roger Taylor Arena.

New Hanover graduate Ayonna Cotton chipped in with 18 points for the Sea Devils.

CFCC (22-4) next plays March 7 at the Region 10 Tournament at Louisburg College.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.