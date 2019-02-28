Ashley’s Lexi Hinson named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Ashley’s Lexi Hinson is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore scored 18 points and helped the Screaming Eagles beat New Hanover in the first round of the Mideastern Conference Tournament last Monday.
Ashley finished the season with a 11-15 overall record.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
