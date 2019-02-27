Widening of Market Street could begin in April

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One of the most traveled roads in New Hanover County is getting an upgrade, and a North Carolina construction company will has been awarded the project.
The NC Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday that Sealand Contractors Corp. of Charlotte will widen Market Street (U.S. 17 Business) between Middle Sound Loop Road and Marsh Oaks Drive, approximately 1.6 miles. The contract is worth $24.6 million.
Work will include widening and paving the existing corridor, updating drainage, adding signals and installing a raised concrete median.
In 2018, more than 52,000 vehicles traveled on Market Street daily, and that number is projected to grow to around 65,000 a day over the next 20 years.
According to the DOT, construction could begin in April. The roadway portion of the contract is expected to wrap up in May 2022 with additional vegetation work continuing into late that year.
Since Market is such a heavily travelled road, the contractor will be restricted from closing any lanes of traffic between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. but nightly lane closures should be expected. At no time will Market Street be closed to through traffic.
This is one of 21 highway and bridge projects awarded recently by the NCDOT. Per state law, the projects went to the lowest bidder among qualified contractors.
The 21 projects combined are worth $331.5 million, more than $57 million under engineer estimates.
