‘We’re going to find him either way’: WPD confident suspect who hit bartender on walk to work will be found

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington bartender is figuring out how he will pay his bills after he became the victim of a hit and run while walking to work.
“One of the things I enjoy most about living downtown is being able to walk to work in five minutes,” said Justin Sartain, who tends bar at Bourbon Street.
Sartain was hit by a car just before 8 p.m. Saturday night as he was crossing the intersection of South Third and Dock streets. The driver ran over Sartain’s leg before taking off.
“When the car hit me, I didn’t really realize what was happening until I heard a glass smash and then I realized I got hit by a car," Sartain said. "I was flung forward and I hit the ground but because the people in the car decided to keep going, they continued to run over my foot and crush three bones in my ankle, my foot, and the top of my foot.”
Sartain was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and has a follow-up appointment Wednesday to find out if he will need surgery.
Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver. Multiple witnesses told police the victim was hit by a white Chevrolet — possibly a Cruze— with dark tinted windows.
Kathy Cochran, captain of the Wilmington Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Division, said hit and runs happen almost daily in Wilmington and are typically charged as misdemeanors.
However, when they involve personal injury, they become a felony offense.
“It’s always better to stop, and we appreciate witnesses that stop too in helping us locate," Cochran said. "In the most recent incident, I referred to (Third and Dock and) we actually had a few citizens that followed the car trying to get more information for us. While we don’t recommend anyone chasing it or making themselves unsafe, we do appreciate citizens getting involved. If you see something, please say something.”
Sartain will be out of work at least four to six weeks but likely longer due to the nature of his injury. The missed workdays will make it difficult to his pay bills.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to manage through financial help at some point," Sartain said. "I know I can’t do anything unless they actually catch the guy, which is kinda bad, but hopefully through friends and family support I’ll at least be able to make it through the next couple months. It’s definitely not how I planned on spending my summer.”
Cochran is confident the suspect will be found thanks to security cameras in the area and tips from the public.
“The best thing the suspect in the felony hit and run can do is turn himself in because we’re going to find him either way,” she said.
Sartain said he cannot understand how someone could hit a person and not stop but he is trying to stay positive.
“All I can do is take care of myself from this point, and figure out what to do next instead of dwell on the past," he said. "I try not to harbor any ill will towards anybody but it’s aggravating and makes you angry. Makes you kind of lose a little bit of faith in humanity but I know at the same time all the friends and family who have reached out to help me at this point in time have actually regained that faith for sure.”
Hit and runs in Wilmington
It may seem there are more hit and run accidents in the area lately but WPD said that could be because it is publicizing them more in hopes of solving more cases.
In 2018, 51 percent of hit and run suspects in Wilmington were identified and charged.
“We do happen to have more video cameras. Businesses have more security cameras. We have more security cameras in the downtown area, so that’s been helpful in helping us solve some of these hit and runs, especially ones with personal injury,” Cochran said. "Honestly, a lot of them we couldn’t do without the public. They’re texting or calling us with information because they recognize the car. It’s been very helpful.”
Cochran said circumstances vary as to why people flee the scene of a hit and run.
Some suspects don’t have a driver’s license or their license is revoked, they may not have insurance or they’re driving a friend’s or relative’s vehicle and they panic after an accident.
"Instead of stopping to make sure the person is OK, which would be the correct thing to do and not make the situation worse, they leave, like in the most recent incident that occurred at Third and Dock where we had the serious injury where the driver actually left and ran over the person he hit,” Cochran said.
If you are the victim of a hit and run, or witness one, Cochran says there are actions you can take to help police identify the suspect, including getting a detailed description of the suspect vehicle. Taking photos with phones and jotting down notes on what the suspect or suspects look like can also help.
“We probably have a daily hit and run," Cochran said. "The personal injury is what doesn’t occur, thankfully, very often, although recently we’ve had a couple. But again, a lot of businesses, a lot of parking lots have cameras, a lot of intersections have cameras, so it’s helping us in tracking down those offenders.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.