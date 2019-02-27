TRU Colors Brewery to undergo internal changes after teen’s shooting death

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery is looking to improve the inner workings of its business after a Wilmington teen was killed last week in what police described as a gang-related shooting.
Owner George Taylor founded TRU Colors in 2017. He employs active gang members who are looking to improve the community and life on the streets.
Following the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Zalleux “ZJ” Johnson Jr., Taylor said he feels his business could do better.
“The goal was to be better at responding to incidents like that," Taylor said. “Our goal is to stop street violence, and that was a horrible thing that happened and that’s why we’re making some changes.”
According to Taylor, some of the members of the organization knew Johnson.
Taylor said members of TRU Colors have done a good job in situations in the past but feels as though Johnson’s death could have been prevented.
He wouldn’t go into detail about specific changes that are going to be made, saying there are people and families involved and he hasn’t had the opportunity to speak with all parties.
TRU Colors has been actively looking into the acquisition of the old WAVE facility as a new headquarters, and Taylor said he doesn’t believe any changes to the company will affect purchasing the property.
