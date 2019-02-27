Tar Heels down Diamond Hawks in bottom of the 9th

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WECT) - Dylan Enwiller hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday to lift No. 5 North Carolina to a 4-3 victory over UNCW.
Seahawks relief pitcher Henry Ryan retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth before Enwiller lifted a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left field field to keep the Tar Heels (8-0) undefeated.
UNCW (4-5) scored first when Riley Zayicek hit a solo home run with one out in the top of the fourth inning, and Doug Angeli's RBI single to center scored Adam Smith in the fifth to make it 2-0 Seahawks.
UNC scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game before another Angeli single brought Noah Bridges home for a 3-2 UNCW lead in the top of the seventh.
Ben Casparius hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh that scored Ashton McGee to even the score.
Ryan (3-1) took the loss for UNCW, which got eight strikeouts from starter Landen Roupp in 4.2 innings.
Carolina reliever Austin Love (3-0) earned the victory.
Angeli finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs to pace the Seahawks' offense and Zayicek finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Dylan Harris was the only UNC batter with more than one hit, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI. McGee scored twice for the Tar Heels.
UNCW begins a nine-game homestand on Friday when it hosts Valparaiso. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
