State elections board to schedule new NC9 election, discuss Columbus County Sheriff protest

The roughly 788,000 people of North Carolina's 9th congressional district will soon have a date to mark on their calendars for the special election for the seat.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections will meet Monday, March 4 in Raleigh to discuss the election the board unanimously voted to call at the close of a four-day hearing last week.
Governor Roy Cooper has already called a special election for the 3rd congressional district after the seat was vacated due to Walter Jones’ death. Qualifying for that election starts on March 4 and ends March 8.
At the meeting Monday, the NCSBE will also consider the Robeson County judicial race it deferred action on.
Additionally, the board will hear an appealed election protest out of Columbus County.
Jody Greene was sworn in as sheriff on Dec. 3, but the state says that should not have happened, as Greene had not received a certificate of election.
A protest filed against Greene’s campaign was appealed to the state board, which has not had the opportunity to hear the case due to the election fraud investigation a county over.
On top of that, the sheriff’s race came up during the election fraud hearing, when Red Dome Group president Andy Yates was questioned about who McCrae Dowless was working for.
According to Yates’ testimony, Dowless was working for both Greene and State Representative Brenden Jones, who were paying Red Dome. He said Dowless was running a similar absentee ballot operation in Columbus County as the one that drew scrutiny in neighboring Bladen County.
The NCSBE meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at 430 N. Salisbury Street in Raleigh.
