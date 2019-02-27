Pastor hit and killed trying to check on another driver

Good morning fam. Reality check this morning. The Pleasant Hill family has lost our Shepard. He was our Pastor, encourager and friend. He has been there for our sorrows and joys. Births, funerals, weddings, graduations, reunions, you name it, he was there. Please keep our First Lady Evangelist Mary Cherry, the Cherry family and the Pleasant Hill family in your prayers. Hard days ahead. But take your rest Pastor Vaughn Cherry. You have earned it and will forever be missed.