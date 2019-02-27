Pastor hit and killed trying to check on another driver

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WECT) - A pastor in Columbus County was hit and killed by a vehicle while checking on a driver whom he had been in a minor accident with himself.
According to Sgt. Brian Ezzell with the NC State Highway Patrol, Vaughn Cherry, 74 of Whiteville, was trying to turn onto U.S. 74/76 near Lake Waccamaw Tuesday evening when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic
Ezzell said a car was coming and saw Cherry pulling out and took evasive action to avoid a collision, ending up in the median. That driver had minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
Cherry parked his car in the median to check on the other driver, but was hit by another vehicle and was killed.
No charges have been filed against the driver that fatally struck Cherry, Ezzell said.
Cherry was a pastor at Pleasant Hill Hill Baptist Church. Several members of the congregation have posted grievances on Facebook, recalling a sermon he shared about helping cars stranded on the road.
According to Deacon Arthur Bland, Cherry eerily said Sunday, “If you don’t hear my voice anymore, know that I’ll be okay.”
