No injuries after morning fire at Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The American Red Cross is working with a family after a fire at their home Wednesday morning.
According to the Wilmington Fire Department, smoke was showing when crews arrived at 7523 Carolina Beach Road, everyone at the home was able to get out without any injuries.
Along with the WFD crews from the Carolina Beach Fire Department as well as New Hanover County Fire Rescue assisted in putting the fire out. The large number of first responders caused slow downs in both directions of Carolina Beach Road, traffic was lessened by late morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
